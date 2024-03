Shipbroking group SSY is targeting Chinese business by hiring banker Terry Chen to head up a new ship finance desk in Shanghai.

Chen, whose job title will be head of ship finance (China), is the third new hire for the division in less than a year and he will start work immediately.

Last month, SSY hired well-known shipping banker Ali Susanto as global co-head of its ship finance division alongside Jarl Magnus Berge, who joined SSY in August.