Ship godmothers are usually drawn from the owner’s family — or even the ranks of celebrity.

But Turkey’s Yasa Shipping rewarded a Clarksons sale-and-purchase broker at the naming of a handysize bulker in China.

Katrine Birkholm, of Clarksons Denmark, christened the 40,500-dwt Yasa Daisy at Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering (JNS).