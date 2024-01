China’s shipbuilding boom has seen some shipyards reactivate previously collapsed facilities to boost their capacity to meet the growing demand for new vessels while others have rented empty dry docks and slipways to keep pace.

But New Dayang Shipbuilding, which has just one large dry dock and one slipway, is bucking the trend.

The state-owned shipyard under the control of Sumec Marine has no intention of taking over rivals or renting empty dry docks.