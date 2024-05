Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri has emerged as the buyer of four modern VLCCs that were being marketed by SM Korea Line.

It is said to be paying an average of around $116m each for the scrubber-fitted quartet — the 300,800-dwt sisterships SM White Whale 1 and SM White Whale 2, 299,700-dwt SM Venus 1 (all built 2019) and SM Venus 2 (built 2020).