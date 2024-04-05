Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has highlighted a $2.6bn investment in green initiatives to upgrade, renew and enlarge its fleet and help it hit emissions targets ahead of schedule.

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific has been one of the prime movers in ordering alternative fuelled ships at what it believes is a “pivotal moment for the shipping industry”.

Its decarbonisation efforts date back to 2018, when it inked one of the world’s first orders for a dual-fuel LNG container ship, chief executive Cyril Ducau wrote in the company’s 2024 ESG report, highlighting environmental, social and governance matters.