Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has highlighted a $2.6bn investment in green initiatives to upgrade, renew and enlarge its fleet and help it hit emissions targets ahead of schedule.

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific has been one of the prime movers in ordering alternative fuelled ships at what it believes is a “pivotal moment for the shipping industry”.

Eastern Pacific snares rare early shipyard slots for tanker and car carrier newbuildings
 Read more

Its decarbonisation efforts date back to 2018, when it inked one of the world’s first orders for a dual-fuel LNG container ship, chief executive Cyril Ducau wrote in the company’s 2024 ESG report, highlighting environmental, social and governance matters.