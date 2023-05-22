China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) is to order LNG carrier and aframax tanker newbuildings.

In a regulatory filing, the Shanghai-listed company said it was given the green light by its board of directors to order two LNG carriers and two aframax crude carriers.

The state-owned shipping company did not disclose the reason for ordering the new ships or the name of the shipbuilder.

Shipbuilding sources said CMES will be returning to its favourite shipyard — Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) — for the gas carriers and oil tankers.