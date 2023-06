China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) is teaming up with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to crack the development of ammonia as a shipping fuel.

Switzerland-based WinGD, a CSSC subsidiary, has signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a partnership on ammonia-fuelled vessels with Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, with an aim of putting ships into service by 2027.

WinGD will apply its X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines to a range of vessel designs.