Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), South Korea’s third largest shipyard, was officially rebranded as Hanwha Ocean during an extraordinary shareholder meeting that took place on Tuesday.

The Hanwha Group, the South Korea's seventh-largest business conglomerate, completed its takeover of DSME through a private placement of shares, with multiple companies within the group supplying funds.

Hanwha acquired the shipbuilder’s KRW2tn ($1.52bn) rights offering to buy a 49.3%