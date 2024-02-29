Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has put pen to paper on orders for four ammonia dual-fuel newcastlemax bulk carriers and two LNG dual-fuel LR2 tankers at Chinese shipyards

The four 210,000-dwt bulk carriers have been ordered at CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding, while the order for the two 111,000-dwt LR2 product tankers was signed at CSSC Guangzhou Shipbuilding.

“These are pivotal for EPS, testament to our continued commitment towards the decarbonisation of shipping,” EPS said in a statement on its social media platforms following signing ceremonies with the two yards on Wednesday.