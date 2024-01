Denmark’s Esvagt has returned to Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for its newest service operation vessel.

The shipowner said on Wednesday that it was planning a newbuilding after winning a deal to work for Vestas on Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm off the Netherlands, which will be commissioned in 2026.

Norway’s HAV Design said on Friday that it has been chosen to develop the ship and Cemre will build it.