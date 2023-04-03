Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has just announced that it wants to change its name to Seatrium Limited

The new identity is part of a rebranding exercise that follows its merger with rival Keppel Offshore and Marine.

With Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings as its biggest shareholder, and Sembcorp Ltd and Keppel Corp, the former parent companies of the merged yards, no longer in the driving seat, the shipyard and marine engineering giant is ripe for a name change.

However, changing the name of a company as part of a corporate rebranding exercise is always a challenging task, especially if the original name has strong historical and national overtones.