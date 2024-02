Samos Steamship has unveiled a fresh series of investments for tankers and bulkers at four separate shipyards in Japan.

According to its website, the Greek owner has added an order for a 300,000-dwt VLCC at Japan Marine United, a 115,000-dwt aframax tanker at Sumitomo Heavy Industries and one 82,000-dwt bulk carrier each at Sanoyas Shipbuilding and Oshima Shipbuilding.

The owner is already awaiting delivery of a 115,000-dwt aframax tanker from Sumitomo in the second half of this year.