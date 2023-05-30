The Grimaldi Group of Italy has inked an order with a Chinese yard for two more pure car/truck carriers (PCTC).

The Naples-based shipowner has exercised options with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) for a pair of 9,000-ceu vessels with delivery in 2026.

The options take Grimaldi’s total orderbook with CSSC to seven vessels worth $630m.

The initial order for five ammonia-ready PCTC vessels was signed in January with CSSC-subsidiaries Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), with deliveries starting in 2025.