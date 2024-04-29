China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) is to build the next hospital ship for US humanitarian organisation Mercy Ships.

China CSSC Holdings has disclosed that a newbuilding contract for the new purpose-built hospital ship has been inked between Mercy Ships and GSI.

The shipbuilding conglomerate did not reveal the price nor delivery date for the specialised vessel, but said the 174.1 metres long ship will accommodate 500 people while at sea and 950 people when in port.

Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence shows GSI is slated to deliver the newbuilding in 2028.

Shipbuilding sources said GSI is one of the two shipyards under the CSSC shipbuilding group that is building passenger ships. Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) is the other shipbuilder.

“SWS is busy building cruise ships,” said one shipbuilding broker. “GSI also has a packed orderbook, but the shipyard was involved in the building of Mercy Ships’ 37,000-gt Global Mercy”.

The Global Mercy was delivered in 2021 by Tianjin Xingang Heavy Industry Co, which is now known as CSSC Tianjin Shipbuilding.

GSI was one of the first shipyards in China to break into the ropax sector and is currently building four 3,100-lane-metre ropaxes for MSC.

Mercy Ships disclosed last week that the philanthropic arm of MSC will in part finance the construction of the newbuilding through a donation.

The design of the new ship will be similar to that of the Global Mercy, and will feature six operating rooms, training areas and a fully equipped laboratory.