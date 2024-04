Heavylift vessel partners CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping have boosted their combined fleet with two orders in China.

They will operate six heavy transport vessels (HTVs) when the latest 25,000-dwt duo is delivered in the final quarter of 2025 to CY and the second quarter of 2026 to BigLift from Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding.

The companies have ordered one ship each of their own design, called BC-Class.