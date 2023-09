Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured an €800m ($847m) ‘sustainability loan' to help strengthen its financial structure.

The state-guaranteed funding will be loaned over a period of five years. It is provided by several banks and is tied to the shipbuilder’s performance on a range of green issues.

Some 70% of the loan is guaranteed by finance and insurance group SACE, which is directly controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.