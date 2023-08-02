Japan’s K Line has announced a sharp fall in quarterly profits as its main markets in dry bulk, energy and container ships all declined.
For the first quarter to the end of June K Line’s sales reached ¥222.2bn
Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company has difficult first quarter in its main markets
