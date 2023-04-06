Major shipyards in South Korea are expanding their shipbuilding capacity in the prospect of strong demand for newbuildings continuing into 2030.

But it appears the expansion will not be of the same magnitude that took place in the shipbuilding boom of the 2000s — when shipyards rushed off to order mega-size floating docks, construct new dry docks and build fresh shipyards.

One shipbuilding broker played down the current capacity expansion in South Korea as “modest” and amounting to “upgrading existing facilities”.