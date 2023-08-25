Germany’s Meyer Group has appointed Bernd Eikens as chief executive of the leading shipbuilding group.
The move is part of a major managerial shake-up that sees Eikens set to join the Papenburg-headquartered group in December.
German shipbuilder looks outside the family to strengthen management
Germany’s Meyer Group has appointed Bernd Eikens as chief executive of the leading shipbuilding group.
The move is part of a major managerial shake-up that sees Eikens set to join the Papenburg-headquartered group in December.