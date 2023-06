Greek owner Meadway Shipping & Trading has ordered a 42,300-dwt handysize at Oshima Shipbuilding in Japan.

The bulker will be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, according to reports in Japan.

No price has been reported, but brokers suggested that handysize newbuildings average around $30m.

The deal brings Meadway’s Japanese bulker orderbook up to eight ships after it signed a contract for a third ultramax at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in May.