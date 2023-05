Russia and India are working on a deal to cooperate on shipbuilding and ship repair.

The inter-governmental talks were revealed by the Indian ambassador to Russia, Pawan Kapur, who visited Astrakhan in south-west Russia on Thursday.

Following a meeting with the governor of Astrakhan, Igor Babushkin, Kapur said: “I would like to note that I suggest that Astrakhan-based companies consider the possibility of using their competencies and ship personnel at our shipyards in India.”