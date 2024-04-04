Scottish ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has ousted its chief executive over a growing crisis surrounding two heavily delayed newbuildings that are more than £250m ($316m) over budget.

The state-owned company said CEO Robbie Drummond was “stepping down with immediate effect” following a review of the executive leadership of CalMac.

Fury erupts as UK ropax shortlist reduced to overseas shipyards only
 Read more

“The Caledonian MacBrayne board takes the responsibility of delivering the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service (CHFS) contract extremely seriously,” the company said in a statement.