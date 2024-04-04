Scottish ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has ousted its chief executive over a growing crisis surrounding two heavily delayed newbuildings that are more than £250m ($316m) over budget.

The state-owned company said CEO Robbie Drummond was “stepping down with immediate effect” following a review of the executive leadership of CalMac.

“The Caledonian MacBrayne board takes the responsibility of delivering the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service (CHFS) contract extremely seriously,” the company said in a statement.