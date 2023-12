Canada’s giant boxship tonnage provider Seaspan has entered a new market in partnership with South Korean operator Hyundai Glovis.

TradeWinds reported last month that Hyundai Glovis was poised to order up to 12 of the world’s biggest car carriers at a cost of $1.84bn.

Seaspan has now confirmed that an order for these 10,800-ceu LNG dual-fuel vessels has been placed at CSSC’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China.