Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a series of repair and conversion contract from the offshore, LNG and cruise sectors worth a total of SGD 350m ($260m).

The largest deal will see it convert three LNG carriers into floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for Turkey’s Karpowership, with an option for a fourth project.

The conversion work involves installing a regasification skid, as well as other supporting systems such as cargo, utility, spread-mooring, offloading, electrical, and automation systems.

The work, which is due to start in the second quarter of 2024, follows on from three previous conversion contracts Seatirum carried out for Karpowership including the Karmol LNGT Powership Africa (built 1994), the Karmol LNGT Powership Asia (built 1991) and the Karmol LNGT Powership Europe (built 1994).

Seatrium will also carry out a series of 10 cruise vessel retrofits in 2024 for industry giants Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Group.

Six of these will be Carnival ships including the 2,670-berth Diamond Princess (built 2004), the 2,600-berth Pacific Adventure (built 2020), the 3,000-berth Carnival Splendor (built 2008), the 4,000-berth Carnival Panorama (built 2019), the 2,000-berth Coral Princess (built 2002) and the 1,918-berth Noordam (built 2006).

The remaining four Royal Caribbean Group ships visiting Seatrium’s Singapore facilities will include the 3,386-berth Navigator of the Seas (built 2002), the 4,246-berth Spectrum of the Sea (built 2019), the 4,180-berth Quantum of the Seas (built 2014) and the 1,950berth Celebrity Millennium (built 2000).

“Playing a vital role in cruise ship repairs, upgrades and refurbishment, Seatrium is well-positioned to capture growing opportunities in this market segment, with the strong growth in global cruise tourism especially in Asia,” the company said.

Other visitors to Seatrium’s facilities in Singapore this year will be Woodside Energy’s converted floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO) Pyrenees Venture (built 2007).

The vessel, which was originally converted from a suezmax tanker, will undergo maintenance and upgrade work for MODEC Management Services, which operates the vessel under a 15-year contract from Woodside.

Work is due to commence in the second quarter of this year, with the vessel expected to be re-deployed back into production off the coast of Western Australia.

Other major repairs in 2024 include dry dockings for a series of LNG carriers owned by South Korea’s Hyundai LNG Shipping and work on Japan Drilling’s semi-submersible drilling rig Hakuryu 5 (built 1977).

Late last month Seatrium identified the repair and upgrade segment as a key market going forward alongside the likes of offshore production assets, green technology and the carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

It estimates that repair and upgrade work could be worth up to SGD 20bn to SGD 30bn per year and also offers resilience against oil and gas cycles.

Seatrium aims to grow its market share in this segment by three to four times in the next five years with older tankers and cruise ships among the key targets.

It also sees a huge market — potentially up to 58,000 vessels by 2040 — for retrofits to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions worth in the region of SGD 90bn.