Shell Shipping LNG and decarbonisation manager Claire Wright is set to join Hanwha Ocean’s London team as the South Korean shipbuilder adds new faces to its line up.

Wright, who has worked as Shell Shipping & Maritime general manager for commercial & strategy, for almost 11 years, is understood to be joining Hanwha Ocean’s currently four-person London team this month, with some reports indicating she will take up her new position next week.