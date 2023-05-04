The boom in LNG and containership newbuilding orders has triggered the reactivation of yard capacity in the Far East to meet upcoming demand.
Fleet replacement is expected to take off after 2030, which will require additional capacity to enter the market.
Maritime Strategies International (MSI) expects average annual deliveries across the 2030s to be around 72m gt, compared with 59m gt in the last decade.
