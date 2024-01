HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has kicked off 2024 with an order for two VLGCs worth KRW 303bn ($230m) from an established client.

The South Korean yard group said it signed a contract with a European owner for the 88,000-cbm LPG carriers due to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2027.

It did not identify the buyer but said Ulsan-based Hyundai Heavy Industries would build the vessels.