Hyundai Group’s shipyard holding company Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has revealed a huge new floating production unit (FPU) order among its latest deals.

The South Korean shipbuilder has agreed to build the KRW 1.57bn ($1.19bn) unit for Australia’s Woodside Energy, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The 44,000-gt FPU will be constructed by KSOE subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries, a regulatory filing stated.