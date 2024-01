Two South Korean shipyard giants are said to be joining forces in a unique collaboration to build a series of container ships for Evergreen Marine.

Under the deal, Hanwha Ocean Co, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will supply ship blocks to Samsung Heavy Industries, shipbuilding sources said.

They described the deal as a “win-win” for the two yards, adding it was the first time two major South Korean shipbuilders had partnered in this way.