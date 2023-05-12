A scrapping deal reported earlier this year as a leap forward for green recycling is finally moving ahead after a four-month delay due to bureaucracy and contract terms.

From the end of January until 8 May, according to Dutch-based cash buyer start-up Elegant Exit, the 1,088-teu Wan Hai 165 (built 1998) sat at Bahrain’s Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) awaiting a series of approvals from eight government ministries in addition to Bahraini customs.

The ship was reported sold in January to cash buyers for $510 per ldt, or about $2.7m.