Three security guards at Wuhu Shipyard in China were reported killed after a 450-tonne gantry crane was blown over by strong winds on Saturday evening.

According to local news agencies, winds of more than force 12 hit Sanshan Economic Development Zone where Wuhu Shipyard is located.

The strong winds caused a crane at one of the two slipways to keel over, crashing into a nearby security post that housed three security guards on duty.