Two Nizhny Novgorod-based shipyards are likely to secure orders for up to 30 bulkers to renew Russia’s domestic fleet.

Krasnoye Sormovo and Okskaya Sudoverf are counting on deals up to 2027 for river-sea ships of the RSD59 design, which are usually 8,150 dwt.

This is according to Mikhail Pershin, general director of Krasnoye Sormovo, who was quoted by the regional parliament.

Krasnoye Sormovo is owned by sanctioned Russian state shipbuilder United Shipbuilding Corp (USC).