China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is said to have inked tanker newbuildings worth more than $224m, with Union Maritime and Metrostar Management ordering two vessels each.

The Singapore-listed shipyard was reported to have contracted two LR2 tankers and two LR1 newbuildings from European shipowners.

According to broker Clarksons’ Shipping Weekly Intelligence report, UK-based Union Maritime has struck a deal with Yangzijiang for a pair of 114,000-dwt aframax product carriers while Greece’s Metrostar Management has commissioned the yard to build two 75,000-dwt LR1 tankers.