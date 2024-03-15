Singapore says it has completed the first ammonia bunkering operation for a dual-fuel vessel in the city state.

The landmark operation took place aboard Fortescue’s 2,874-gt FFI Green Pioneer (built 2010), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed.

The fuel trial was conducted over a period of seven weeks in phases to ensure safe port operations and safety for crew members and engineers.

“As part of the safety protocols for the conduct of these tests, crew members also donned personal protection equipment such as chemical protection suits, nitrile chemical gloves, rubber boots, positive pressure mask and hood, and portable gas detectors for the relevant operations,” the MPA said.

The three tonnes of liquid ammonia used for the fuel trial was supplied by Vopak using its existing infrastructure at the 10,000-cbm Vopak Banyan Terminal on Jurong Island.

A second tranche of three tonnes of liquid ammonia will be loaded for the Fortescue Green Pioneer to conduct further tests and trials over the next few weeks.

Article continues below the advert

“The ammonia fuel loading, a first for Vopak globally using its existing infrastructure in Singapore, reaffirms the potential for using existing and similar ammonia infrastructure cost-effectively by terminals globally to support the operationalisation, commercialisation and progressive scale-up of ammonia as a marine fuel for international shipping,” the MPA said.

The FFI Green Pioneer was converted into the world’s first ocean-going ammonia-powered vessel in July 2023 at the Benoi yard of Singapore’s Seatrium, the former Sembcorp Marine.

Work included the installation of the gas fuel delivery system, safety systems and infrastructure, and the successful conversion of two of the vessel’s four engines to enable the use of ammonia, combined with diesel in the combustion process, to power the vessel.

The two remaining engines onboard the Singapore-flagged Fortescue Green Pioneer will operate on conventional fuels when required.

Singapore’s maritime regulator said the trial “marks a significant milestone” in Singapore’s multi-fuel bunkering capability development.

“The collective support provided for such trials also demonstrates the facilitative regulatory environment, and the strong research and tripartite ecosystem in Singapore to support the conduct of trials and scale-up operations for new maritime fuels,” it added.

In completing the fuel trial, the FFI Green Pioneer has also received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and the “Gas Fuelled Ammonia” notation by DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel.

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest said the FFI Green Pioneer is proof that safe, technical solutions for ammonia power engines exist.

“I am once again calling on the world’s ports to get on with setting fair, safe and stringent fuel standards for green ammonia and not shy away from their responsibilities simply because of a lack of character,” he said.

“We must push to see global emitters paying fair carbon prices for heavy fuels used in traditional shipping. These prices must provide clear investment signals to drive green investment.”