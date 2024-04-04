The International Maritime Organisation’s 2020 limits on sulphur content in ship fuel have been a big positive in lowering vessel emissions.

But scientists and brokers are now arguing that the rules have had an unintended consequence of actually warming the global ocean surface temperature — and that could provide an opportunity to develop solar geo-engineering.

It’s all to do with ship tracks, the lines of clouds formed behind ships by water molecules collecting around the tiny particles from exhausts.