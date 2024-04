Fuel and tanker group Monjasa has claimed a biofuel first in tandem with giant charterer Cargill.

The companies teamed up to supply 510 tonnes of B30 blend to MC Shipping's 63,500-dwt ultramax bulker Infinity Sky (built 2018) in the port of Callao, Peru.

This was the first ISCC-certified biofuel bunkering off the Pacific coast of South America, according to Monjasa.