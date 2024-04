French liner giant CMA CGM is to retrofit up to 10 containerships with a variety of green technologies in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

The work, which will be carried out by Damen Shipyards Group, aims to deliver fuel efficiencies of more than 10%, the shipowner said.

The upgrades will take place at Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque and Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam, which between them have some of Europe’s largest dry docks.