A CMB.Tech joint venture is planning to launch the first hydrogen-powered ship in Africa.

The plan was unveiled today at a ceremony in Walvis Bay, Namibia attended by King Philippe of Belgium and Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba.

It is backed by Cleanergy Solutions Namibia, a joint venture between the Saverys family green shipping company and solar power expert Ohlthaver & List Group (O&L).