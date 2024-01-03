Norwegian ropax operator Color Line has spent the past month powering two of its high-speed ferries with locally produced biofuel.

The Oslo-listed company’s fleet of five ferries operates between Norway and the rest of Europe. Two vessels, the 2,328-passenger SuperSpeed 1 and 1,928-passenger SuperSpeed 2 (both built 2008), operate exclusively between the north of Denmark and southern Norway.

With its ship operations fully included in the European Union Emissions Trading System, the company has fuelled the two high-speed vessels with biofuel from Danish supplier Bunker One.

Color Line said the switch allows them to reduce CO 2 emissions by 85% without putting either vessel through any modifications to be able to use a new fuel.

Bunker One said it has been ramping up for expected demand for new fuel, including performing trials on biofuel blends.

The companies agreed that the biofuel would be locally sourced from Daka ecoMotion, a Danish producer of road and haulage biodiesel.

Bunker One said the biofuel used is a fatty acid methyl ester-grade fuel compliant with the updated EU Renewable Energy Directive.