A study has found that bringing zero-emissions container shipping to a green corridor between China and California in 2030 could add $90 to $450 to the cost of moving each 20-foot container.

That in turn could lead to an increase of 17% to 50% in freight rates on 15,000-teu ships, according to a team of researchers at consultancy UMAS who are also academics at University College London’s UCL Energy Institute.