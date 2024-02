Shipping’s decarbonisation drive is enriched by one more research and innovation centre, set up by Lloyd’s Register in Greece with the backing of five of the country’s biggest shipping companies.

Capital, Navios, Neda, Star Bulk and Thenamaris, which own and operate about 500 ships between them, signed up to the launch of a global Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (M-ERC).

The non-profit outfit will collaborate with Lloyd’s Register’s existing Maritime Decarbonisation Hub.