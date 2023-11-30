Alexander Saverys was advocating hydrogen and ammonia in shipping long before any talk of “future-proofing” the Euronav tanker fleet.
“We’ve been pushing this agenda … for six years now, when nobody really believed it was a solution,” the Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) chief executive tells TW+.
Green Power: Driving the transition
This article is part of the Green Power edition of the TW+ magazine, which shines a spotlight on the leaders, innovators and advocates shaping a greener future for the maritime sector.