If any institution is emblematic of shipping’s surging appetite to find solutions to the challenges presented by the climate change crisis, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Decarbonisation is it.

And if any one individual captures the ambitious, open-minded but pragmatic mindset required to shift an industry prone to chronic inertia, Bo Cerup-Simonsen is the one.

As the founding chief executive of the centre, Cerup-Simonsen has in three years taken it from start-up to holding a pivotal position in the industry.