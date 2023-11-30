Check out the news and sustainability sections of the Eastern Pacific Shipping website, and you can see why it is considered among the trailblazers of maritime decarbonisation.

The Singapore-based owner has invested billions of dollars in cutting-edge green ships and was one of the early adopters of LNG and ammonia dual-fuel vessels.

Eastern Pacific was a founding partner of Singapore’s Global Centre For Maritime Decarbonisation and has been involved in numerous other environmental, social and governance-related projects and future-fuel initiatives.