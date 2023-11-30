“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Those are the words of Margaret Mead, the American cultural anthropologist, and they eloquently capture the spirit of Johannah Christensen, one of the founders and chief executive of the Global Maritime Forum.

“You’re going to think I’m super-naff,” says the self-deprecating Christensen as we talk about her influences on the sidelines of the forum’s annual summit in Athens.