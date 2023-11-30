Robert Maersk Uggla has no doubt about what is his generation’s biggest global challenge.
And like former US vice president Al Gore, he believes the question is not how to solve the climate crisis, but whether it can be done in time.
For Uggla, that means the debate has moved on in shipping too.
Green Power: Driving the transition
This article is part of the Green Power edition of the TW+ magazine, which shines a spotlight on the leaders, innovators and advocates shaping a greener future for the maritime sector.