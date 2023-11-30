When Ron Gerlach joined Stena Teknik two years ago, he started changing the way the company thought about the future.

The development unit of Sweden’s Stena Group was well stocked with naval architects, like their new technical director, but Gerlach recognised that the demands of decarbonisation required some people with a different set of skills.

So in have come the chemists, the electro-physicists and the technologists to join the naval architects to work together on a vision for a greener generation of shipping.