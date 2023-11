Shipping was a lot different when Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding started in the 1860s.

So decarbonisation does not phase Thomas Wilhelmsen, the latest member of the Wilhelmsen family to lead the sprawling maritime conglomerate.

“The Wilhelmsen group has been around for more than 160 years. Our ability to constantly adapt to changing environments, new technology, new regulatory requirements, customer needs and more have been crucial for us to survive for 162 years, to be exact,” he tells TW+.