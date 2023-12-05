There has been a standoff in the Pacific Ocean between Greenpeace activists and The Metals Company.

The Canadian company is carrying out an expedition on the 4,000-dwt platform supply vessel Coco (built 2022) to collect data for its plans to begin mining the ocean floor for what are called polymetallic nodules.

But the environmental group wants to stop this industry before it even starts.

Is deepsea mining a threat to untouched underwater wilderness? Or is it a way to obtain the metals needed to make batteries to electrify industries with a lower impact than mining on land?

The Green Seas podcast explores those questions in interviews with The Metals Company chief executive Gerard Barron, Louisa Casson, global project leader for Greenpeace’s Stop Deep Sea Mining campaign; and Birgit Liodden, chief executive of The Ocean Opportunity Lab.

