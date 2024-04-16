More companies have joined the Singapore-Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor (GDSC) initiative.

There are now 26 companies and organisations in this partnership, with Hapag-Lloyd joining alongside CMA CGM, AP Moller-Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Ocean Network Express, Singapore’s Maritime & Port Authority said.

The Singapore-based A*Stars Centre for Maritime Digitalisation is also working in the consortium to help develop computer modelling, simulation and artificial intelligence tools for the corridor ecosystem.